Radhikaraje Gaekwad brings Maharashtrian heritage to life in a rust-hued paithani

An attire woven with five-and-a-half months of dedication surely deserves more than just a passing glance. The Maharani of erstwhile princely state of Baroda, Radhikaraje Gaekwad, has decided to wear the kind of attire for Ganeshotsav. It is a handwoven silk paithani by label Arka, which combines natural dyeing, traditional motifs, and heritage of Maharashtra textiles.

Radhikaraje Gaekwad’s Ganeshotsav saree portrays the essence of Paithan’s royal courts

The saree is crafted out of mulberry silk and is dyed with natural colours in rust orange. There are seven different colours on this saree, and it gives an additional level of beauty to the saree without compromising on its traditional aspect. Another additional feature in this saree is the tissue tawa pallu. This pallu has motifs of five-petal flowers as well as muniya birds in green with a little red on the beak.