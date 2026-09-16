Rise and Fall season 2: Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker to join host Virender Sehwag for OTT reality show

Amazon MX Player’s captive reality show Rise and Fall Season 2 is already making a lot of noise because of the new host and contestants. Cricketer Virender Sehwag will be hosting the show, replacing Ashneer Grover. Names like Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are rumoured to be participating in the new season.
Recently, Virender Sehwag has given some clues about four individuals who may join the show. He said, “If it’s a game of power, you have to choose the players carefully.” He then gave clues about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel. But the list doesn’t end here. According to reports, actress Archana Gautam, Rajat Dalal, Anam Darbar and Sailesh Lodha will also be joining the show.
Apart from the aforementioned names, Splitsvilla fames like Kaira Anu, Sorab Bedi, Niharika Tiwari and Sakshi Shrivas have been associated with the second season of Rise and Fall. Raj Grover is another person who will participate in the show. Shrutika Arjun, Nehal Chudasama, Deepty Chettri, Priyanka Jagga and Anurag Dobhal have also been associated with this show.
Rise and Fall Season 2 is set to debut in October. Just like the last one, there will be 15 players competing in a game themed around the concept of 'haves and have-nots.' The participants could either opt for the golden or the silver suitcase. Those with golden suitcases became the rulers and resided in an opulent penthouse, whereas those with the silver suitcases became the workers and stayed in a basement without any basic facilities.
The workers had to do the tasks while the rulers would play the game. At the start, the rulers had the prize money, which was Rs 25 lakh. The workers would then need to exceed that amount for a takhta palat.
The power structure could shift within the course of the game. The workers might emerge as rulers, while rulers could find themselves in the basement. In the last season, television actor Arjun Bijlani proved victorious.
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