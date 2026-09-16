Rise and Fall season 2: Karan Patel and Swara Bhasker to join host Virender Sehwag for OTT reality show

Amazon MX Player’s captive reality show Rise and Fall Season 2 is already making a lot of noise because of the new host and contestants. Cricketer Virender Sehwag will be hosting the show, replacing Ashneer Grover. Names like Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are rumoured to be participating in the new season.

Rise and Fall season 2 gets a star-studded lineup

Recently, Virender Sehwag has given some clues about four individuals who may join the show. He said, “If it’s a game of power, you have to choose the players carefully.” He then gave clues about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shehzad Poonawalla, Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel. But the list doesn’t end here. According to reports, actress Archana Gautam, Rajat Dalal, Anam Darbar and Sailesh Lodha will also be joining the show.