Govinda in talks to make reality TV contestant debut on Rise and Fall season 2

Bollywood veteran Govinda is reportedly preparing to step into the reality television arena as a contestant for the very first time. The beloved star has been approached for the upcoming second season of Rise and Fall, with reports indicating that negotiations are currently in their final stages. While official confirmation is still awaited from both the producers and the actor, the prospect of seeing the iconic star tackle competitive challenges has generated immense excitement among fans.
The development comes at a time when Govinda's private life has attracted significant public attention. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently visited the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai alongside their son, Yashvardhan, to formally withdraw her divorce petition. Sunita had initially filed the plea in December 2024 amid tensions following her public remarks regarding Govinda’s alleged closeness with co-star Komal Rani Swarnkr, where she labelled him “Komal Rani’s sugar daddy”. Govinda had subsequently warned her to be mindful of her words. Although the couple has maintained a dignified silence surrounding their personal dynamics, the legal withdrawal has added a fresh twist to their relationship narrative.
While entering as a full-time contestant would mark a brand new milestone, Govinda is certainly no stranger to television. The actor previously hosted the popular game show Jeeto Chappar Phaad Ke and has made memorable guest appearances across prominent programmes including Indian Idol, Dance India Dance, Super Dancer and Bigg Boss. Most recently, he appeared on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa to escort Sunita home after she departed the series citing health reasons.
The Indian adaptation of Rise and Fall, which saw Ashneer Grover host its inaugural season and Arjun Bijlani emerge as the ultimate winner, relies heavily on strategy, resilience and social dynamics. If Govinda officially signs on, his trademark comic timing and vibrant screen presence will undoubtedly bring unmatched entertainment to the competition.