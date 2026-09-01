Govinda in talks to make reality TV contestant debut on Rise and Fall season 2

Bollywood veteran Govinda is reportedly preparing to step into the reality television arena as a contestant for the very first time. The beloved star has been approached for the upcoming second season of Rise and Fall, with reports indicating that negotiations are currently in their final stages. While official confirmation is still awaited from both the producers and the actor, the prospect of seeing the iconic star tackle competitive challenges has generated immense excitement among fans.

Govinda to debut on Rise and Fall season 2?

The development comes at a time when Govinda's private life has attracted significant public attention. His wife, Sunita Ahuja, recently visited the Bandra Family Court in Mumbai alongside their son, Yashvardhan, to formally withdraw her divorce petition. Sunita had initially filed the plea in December 2024 amid tensions following her public remarks regarding Govinda’s alleged closeness with co-star Komal Rani Swarnkr, where she labelled him “Komal Rani’s sugar daddy”. Govinda had subsequently warned her to be mindful of her words. Although the couple has maintained a dignified silence surrounding their personal dynamics, the legal withdrawal has added a fresh twist to their relationship narrative.