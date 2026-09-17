Diana's brother claims King Charles said 'we'll forget her soon enough' days after her death

Diana's brother has never been quiet about his frustrations with how the royal family treated his sister. His funeral eulogy in 1997 is still remembered for taking direct shots at both the press and the Windsors. He has remained, in a lot of ways, the family's unofficial keeper of Diana's legacy, still living at Althorp, where she's buried, and still willing to say things the rest of the family won't.

There's no other witness or record of the call that's surfaced, and Charles hasn't personally responded — the Palace statement is doing that work for him. Whether more comes out will likely depend on what else is in the book when it actually publishes.