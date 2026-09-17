Diana's brother claims King Charles said 'we'll forget her soon enough' days after her death

Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's younger brother, has a new memoir coming out — and according to an extract the Daily Mail ran this week, it includes a line from King Charles that's already causing a stir.
The Earl writes that in the days following Diana's death in 1997, he got into a phone call with Charles, then still Prince of Wales, that turned ugly fast. He said the then prince snapped at him, "Rest assured, we'll forget her soon enough!" Charles says he shot back, "I can't believe you just said that," and hung up.
The fight, as Spencer tells it, was about whether William and Harry — 15 and 12 at the time — should walk behind their mother's coffin during the funeral procession. Spencer says he argued against it, on the grounds that Diana wouldn't have wanted her boys put through that. Charles, he claims, didn't take the pushback well. Both princes ended up walking anyway, in a scene that's become one of the more haunting images from that whole period.
Buckingham Palace usually lets these things pass without comment. Instead, it directly disputed Earl's version of events and suggested his memory of that period may be shaded by how raw his grief was at the time.
Diana's brother has never been quiet about his frustrations with how the royal family treated his sister. His funeral eulogy in 1997 is still remembered for taking direct shots at both the press and the Windsors. He has remained, in a lot of ways, the family's unofficial keeper of Diana's legacy, still living at Althorp, where she's buried, and still willing to say things the rest of the family won't.
There's no other witness or record of the call that's surfaced, and Charles hasn't personally responded — the Palace statement is doing that work for him. Whether more comes out will likely depend on what else is in the book when it actually publishes.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.