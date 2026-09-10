Princess Diana’s iconic 'Revenge Dress' to go up for auction in December

Shortly before her death, Princess Diana had already sold the dress in June 1997 to be sold at an auction aimed to raise funds for cancer and AIDS charities. It has been in a private collection since, with the owner of the name unknown. For the upcoming auction, the proceeds will reportedly be donated on behalf of the Royal Edinburgh Hospital to the NHS Lothian Charity.

The current anonymous owner said in a statement, "My late husband and I knew that this dress was something special. Princess Diana was walking into the worst night of her life, but you would never know it to look at her. It went from a cocktail dress to a statement in the time it took to photograph her."

Registration to bid for the "revenge dress" is currently on.