Princess Diana’s iconic 'Revenge Dress' to go up for auction in December

Everyone remembers Princess Diana's iconic black off-shoulder silk dress, famously called the "revenge dress". The late princess wore the dress to a 1994 fundraising event held at the Serpentine Gallery in London. More than three decades later, the dress is up for auction for the first time since 1997.
Back in 1994, Prince Charles acknowledged that he was unfaithful during his marriage to Princess Diana on national television. On that very evening, Diana wore her iconic "revenge dress" to a fundraising dinner in London.
Princess Diana tragically passed away in 1997 and now, that legendary dress is going to be auctioned for the first time since her passing. The auction will take place on December 9, 2026 in New York as part of Sotheby's luxury week.
The black strapless dress was designed by Greek designer Christina Stambolian and is estimated to be sold for an amount ranging from $150,000 to $300,000. Before it goes under the hammer, the dress will be on tour from September 18 when it will travel from London to Hong Kong and Geneva before finally going to New York.
Shortly before her death, Princess Diana had already sold the dress in June 1997 to be sold at an auction aimed to raise funds for cancer and AIDS charities. It has been in a private collection since, with the owner of the name unknown. For the upcoming auction, the proceeds will reportedly be donated on behalf of the Royal Edinburgh Hospital to the NHS Lothian Charity.
The current anonymous owner said in a statement, "My late husband and I knew that this dress was something special. Princess Diana was walking into the worst night of her life, but you would never know it to look at her. It went from a cocktail dress to a statement in the time it took to photograph her."
Registration to bid for the "revenge dress" is currently on.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.