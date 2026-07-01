Videos
Was Princess Diana destined to be a Ballerina? Watch the video
Princess Diana's childhood dream of becoming a ballerina shaped the grace and elegance that made her one of history's most beloved royals.
Before she became the beloved Princess of Wales, Princess Diana had a dream of becoming a professional ballerina. Although her height eventually prevented her from pursuing ballet as a career, her love for dance never faded and many believe it contributed to the grace and poise that captivated the world. Watch the video to know the whole story!
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