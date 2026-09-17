Duncan Sheik hospitalised, family says singer-songwriter is in critical but stable condition

Duncan Sheikh, a Tony Award-winning composer and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, was admitted to the hospital and is presently undergoing medical attention, according to a statement his family posted on his official Instagram account on Wednesday night.

Duncan Sheik hospitalised, remains in critical but stable condition

"We would like to share an update with Duncan's fans and the public. Duncan is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition. Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time. We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate. Thank you for the continued love and support." the statement read.