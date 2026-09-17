Duncan Sheik hospitalised, family says singer-songwriter is in critical but stable condition

Duncan Sheikh, a Tony Award-winning composer and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, was admitted to the hospital and is presently undergoing medical attention, according to a statement his family posted on his official Instagram account on Wednesday night.
"We would like to share an update with Duncan's fans and the public. Duncan is currently receiving medical care and remains in critical but stable condition. Out of respect for Duncan and our family, we will not be sharing any further medical details at this time. We kindly ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time and will provide updates when appropriate. Thank you for the continued love and support." the statement read.
Duncan's hospitalisation has not been explained, and calls for comment from the musician's representative were not immediately answered. Although it hasn't been officially confirmed, some fans have pointed to a recent post on Duncan's personal social media with the simple phrase "Sorry for the selfies" as a potential early indication that he had been in and out of the hospital in recent weeks.
With his debut hit Barely Breathing, which spent 55 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and won him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, Duncan, 56, had his breakthrough in 1996. Later, he turned much of his attention to musical theatre, writing the music for the Broadway production of Spring Awakening, which, during its initial run from 2006 to 2009, earned eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Sheikh won a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album and a Tony Award for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations.
His theatrical catalog also includes American Psycho, Alice by Heart, Whisper House, Because of Winn-Dixie and Noir, and he continued releasing solo music, most recently the 2022 album Claptrap.
The news comes at a notable moment for Duncan professionally. A new musical featuring his work, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, is scheduled to begin Off Broadway previews later this month, and a major revival of Spring Awakening, directed by Danya Taymor, is set to open Off Broadway this December. It's not yet clear how — or whether — Duncan's hospitalisation will affect either production.
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