TikTok star Duda Alves dies at 22 days after sharing painful surgery recovery

Brazilian TikTok creator Maria Eduarda Alves dos Santos, widely known online as Duda Alves, has died at the age of 22. Authorities in Brazil are investigating her sudden passing as a suspected suicide.

Duda Alves dead: TikTok star dies at 22 after surgery

Duda built a massive following of over 8,00,000 fans across TikTok and Instagram with her relatable lifestyle content and dry humour. Often referring to herself as the “girl who hates things,” she entertained millions with comedic videos detailing her pet peeves and her life with her boyfriend.

Days before her death on September 13, Duda shared updates regarding her recent breast lift surgery. The 22-year-old explained she sought the procedure for comfort and aesthetic freedom.

“I ended up removing half of what I had. It was more of an aesthetic issue, I wanted to wear clothes without a bra, I wanted to have more freedom,” she told her followers. However, Duda also detailed a gruelling physical recovery, revealing she had been in immense pain and vomiting constantly. Additionally, she bravely addressed the cruel comments she received from male viewers following her operation.