TikTok star Duda Alves dies at 22 days after sharing painful surgery recovery

Brazilian TikTok creator Maria Eduarda Alves dos Santos, widely known online as Duda Alves, has died at the age of 22. Authorities in Brazil are investigating her sudden passing as a suspected suicide.
Duda built a massive following of over 8,00,000 fans across TikTok and Instagram with her relatable lifestyle content and dry humour. Often referring to herself as the “girl who hates things,” she entertained millions with comedic videos detailing her pet peeves and her life with her boyfriend.
Days before her death on September 13, Duda shared updates regarding her recent breast lift surgery. The 22-year-old explained she sought the procedure for comfort and aesthetic freedom.
“I ended up removing half of what I had. It was more of an aesthetic issue, I wanted to wear clothes without a bra, I wanted to have more freedom,” she told her followers. However, Duda also detailed a gruelling physical recovery, revealing she had been in immense pain and vomiting constantly. Additionally, she bravely addressed the cruel comments she received from male viewers following her operation.
Tributes pour in for the beloved creator
Following the news, heartbreak rippled across social media as loved ones remembered her vibrant spirit. Her cousin Geovana Alves honoured their bond, writing: “I had the privilege of having you in my life for 19 years! They were the best 19 years of my life.”
Close friend Sarah Mahdavi pleaded for privacy while expressing her profound grief. “Duda, besides being my best friend, was my family, my love and everything more than I could ever imagine,” she shared.
Another friend, Clarissa Pavie, highlighted the influencer’s unique charm, noting: “She wasn’t just light, she was calmness, authenticity with a touch of dry humour.”
A funeral service was held at São João Paulo II Parish in Brasília on Tuesday, where her grieving father thanked fans for their overwhelming support. He touched upon the profound affection surrounding his daughter, acknowledging the unwavering love of her parents, relatives, aunts, cousins, beloved brother and friends.