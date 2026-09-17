Sonu Nigam issues clarification on video of him reacting to Salman Khan’s singing

Sonu Nigam and Salman share a long professional history dating back to the 90s. The song Jaane Kya Hua Hai picturised on Salman and sung by Sonu Nigam is one of the biggest collaborations between the two.

However, there were reports of a fallout between the two in the mid 2010s around the time when Main Hoon Hero Tera was released as a part of the micro-trend of actors singing their own songs. Sonu Nigam has expressed nuanced views on actors taking up singing in Bollywood. While he said that he respects actors who explore music, he has also emphasised that singing is a specialised art requiring years of training, practice and dedication.

He has occasionally questioned the trend of actors lending their voices to songs when professional singers are available. He believes that playback singing demands a distinct skill set and emotional depth that cannot always be replicated by acting talent alone. However, his views are not necessarily dismissive of actors who sing, rather, they highlight the importance of respecting the craft and expertise of professional singers.