Sonu Nigam stuns fans, sings Shah Rukh Khan's track in both male and female voices

Sonu Nigam has once again demonstrated to the world why he is regarded as one of the most varied playback voices in Hindi film. Social media has been overtaken by a video from the legendary singer's current US tour, which shows him playing live and seamlessly flipping between male and female vocal registers.
As part of Sonu's ongoing The Revolution – Sonu Nigam Live tour, the viral performance happened on September 13, 2026, at a sold-out engagement at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York. He sang the song Aaj Ki Raat from the 2006 film Don: The Chase Begins Again, starring Shah Rukh Khan.
The track, written by Javed Akhtar and composed by the trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, was originally sung by Sonu alongside Alisha Chinai and Mahalakshmi Iyer. On stage in New York, though, Sonu took on all three parts himself — seamlessly moving into the female vocal ranges to cover both Alisha's and Mahalakshmi's portions of the song, much to the crowd's delight.
Footage of the moment shows the audience erupting as Sonu pulls off the transition, with social media reactions calling it everything from a legend move to a masterclass in vocal control. Several commenters online drew comparisons to contemporary female playback singers, with some joking his falsetto style rivaled the likes of Neha Kakkar, while others noted a resemblance to Sunidhi Chauhan's tone. One fan commented, "Even his female voice is better than neha kakkar 😂" and another wrote, "Why does he sound like Sunidhi Chauhan when i close my eyes???😮"
Sonu has shown this unique skill before. Sonu recounted working on the title track of the 2010 movie Tees Maar Khan in an earlier interview. He claimed that he ultimately recorded the song utilising 54 different vocal modulations of his own voice. He clarified that he himself essentially acted as his own choir as composer Shirin Kunder pieced together multiple renditions of the tune.
Honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2023, Sonu Nigam remains one of the most recognisable voices in Indian music.
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