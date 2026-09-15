Sonu Nigam stuns fans, sings Shah Rukh Khan's track in both male and female voices

Sonu Nigam has once again demonstrated to the world why he is regarded as one of the most varied playback voices in Hindi film. Social media has been overtaken by a video from the legendary singer's current US tour, which shows him playing live and seamlessly flipping between male and female vocal registers.

Sonu Nigam shows his incredible vocal range by singing male and female parts of Aaj Ki Raat live

As part of Sonu's ongoing The Revolution – Sonu Nigam Live tour, the viral performance happened on September 13, 2026, at a sold-out engagement at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in New York. He sang the song Aaj Ki Raat from the 2006 film Don: The Chase Begins Again, starring Shah Rukh Khan.