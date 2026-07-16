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Sonu Nigam joins devotees at Puri Rath Yatra amid rain. Watch the video
Sonu Nigam joins thousands of devotees at Puri Rath Yatra, experiencing the divine energy and spiritual grandeur of Lord Jagannath’s sacred journey.
The grand Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, witnessed thousands of devotees gathering despite heavy rain to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath. Among them was singer Sonu Nigam, who experienced the divine atmosphere firsthand and shared his heartfelt emotions from this sacred spiritual journey.
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