Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome their second baby through adoption

For those who have been following Millie Bobby Brown’s social media posts or public appearances for a while might question that there was no announcement of any pregnancy. To put to rest those curious minds, reports suggest that the couple went for adoption, just the way they adopted their first child, a daughter. If speculations of adoption are true, then it is nothing unusual for Millie who has on several occasions spoken about adoption openly and has even encouraged the same. She had also expressed of going through the journey of biological motherhood but has also been open to other measures.

Both Millie and Jake have always maintained secrecy about their children. They have not yet revealed neither name nor other details about their daughter as well. In fact, a year after their marriage in 2025, they announced the arrival of their daughter through a social media post. However, they were hinting at another baby when they posted a slide of photographs and videos where Millie had their daughter wrapped around her waist while Jake seemed to be having a baby carrier around his body. At the time of the post, not even a glimpse of the baby was shown.