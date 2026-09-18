Sara Arjun and Ambrish Verma reportedly pair up for Maneesh Sharma’s next

The fresh pairing of Sara Arjun and Ambrish Verma would not only be new to the screen but also interesting to watch out for since the two actors come from very different acting backgrounds. While Sara (21) has not only impressed everyone with Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller opposite Ranveer Singh, she has also been a steady presence through Tamil and Malayalam films, starting her career as a child artiste. Her filmography includes Deiva Thirumagal, and Ponniyin Selvan and more. Ambrish on the other hand is predominantly seen in OTT projects. Moreover, director Maneesh Sharma is known for Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh’s hit pairing in Band Bajaa Baarat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Shuddh Desi Romance and Tiger 3.

It is interesting to see how her new talent management agency would prove to be beneficial for her career. At the moment celebrities like Sharvari, Aneet Padda, and Ahaan Panday are also managed by them. Aneet and Ahaan have already proved themselves to be a hit pair with Mohit Suri’s Saiyaraa while Sharvari’s Main Wapas Aaunga became a mega hit partition story. It is also interesting to see how Maneesh credited to have brought romance and action on screen will work his way through with the new pairing. Apart from Maneesh’s next, speculations are that Sara Arjun would also be stepping in the shoes of late actor Madhubala for a biopic.