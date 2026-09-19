Fans defend BLACKPINK’s Lisa as cosmetic surgery rumours overshadow her television appearance

The tone of the discussion quickly turned harsh, with several users expressing unwarranted disappointment over her perceived transformation. One particularly cruel comment that gained traction read: "Whoever did her new nose really hates her." Despite the intense online scrutiny and circulating claims, neither the K-pop idol nor her representatives have confirmed any cosmetic surgery.

The unwarranted focus on her appearance unfortunately overshadowed a major career milestone. During the broadcast, Lisa officially announced her six-track solo EP titled PRESS PLAY, scheduled for release on October 23, 2026, through LLOUD Co. and RCA Records. Following her 2025 debut album Alter Ego, this upcoming project represents a deeply personal era.

According to the artist, the new EP draws heavily from her Thai heritage. She noted that the music was inspired "from my roots to where I am right now", explaining that each track acts like an individual character in a cohesive movie. Fans have already tasted this new musical direction with her lead single SaWaDiKa, which dropped on September 4.

As she prepares to share her heritage-driven music with the world, the ongoing cosmetic speculation highlights the intense physical scrutiny female artists still face. Nevertheless, Lisa remains firmly focused on her expanding solo career and the highly anticipated October release.