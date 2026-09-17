BLACKPINK’s LISA stuns in Blumarine mini dress and reveals an interesting insight on her new EP ‘PRESS PLAY’

BLACKPINK’s LISA recently brought high-octane energy to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. With her opulent red-hot Blumarine micro minidress, she looked elegant. While fans adored her outfit and overall look, she dropped an announcement that left audiences even more excited.

LISA makes a stylish appearance at Jimmy Fallon's show, announces ‘PRESS PLAY’ EP and an intriguing backstory

K-pop sensation LISA has announced on the talk show that she will release a six-track EP, PRESS PLAY on October 23, 2026. The project follows her 2025 full-length debut album, Alter Ego. What makes the announcement exciting is the theme of the music.

The highlight is its connection to LISA’s Thai roots. During the interview on the show, the singer said the EP traces her journey with her roots. She explained that the songs are inspired “from my roots to where I am right now”, with Thai elements woven throughout the songs.

She further described the six tracks are like individual characters in a movie, each with its own identity while collectively forming one cohesive project. Another interesting reveal that the singer made was how the fourth track in her EP would later be as a single and teased the audience by almost mentioning the full title but stopped at the letter “T”.

The lead single from the EP SaWaDiKa was released on September 4, 2026 and has gained superficial hype from her fans.