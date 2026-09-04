C reveals she hid secret relationships to protect Blackpink’s popularity

Global pop star Lalisa Manobal, known unanimously as Lisa, has opened up about the intense personal sacrifices of romance in the entertainment industry. In her upcoming documentary Always Lalisa, the singer reveals that she deliberately kept past relationships under wraps to shield Blackpink from public scrutiny.

Why Lisa kept past romances secret to protect Blackpink

“In K-pop culture, we can’t date,” Lisa explained, addressing the strict conventions where a public courtship can derail an artist’s career. “If you’re seeing someone and you get caught by paparazzi, your popularity drops. When I was younger, I had a few relationships, but we had to hide when we’re dating. I didn’t want my dating to be the thing that hurts Blackpink’s popularity.”