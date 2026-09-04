C reveals she hid secret relationships to protect Blackpink’s popularity

Global pop star Lalisa Manobal, known unanimously as Lisa, has opened up about the intense personal sacrifices of romance in the entertainment industry. In her upcoming documentary Always Lalisa, the singer reveals that she deliberately kept past relationships under wraps to shield Blackpink from public scrutiny.
“In K-pop culture, we can’t date,” Lisa explained, addressing the strict conventions where a public courtship can derail an artist’s career. “If you’re seeing someone and you get caught by paparazzi, your popularity drops. When I was younger, I had a few relationships, but we had to hide when we’re dating. I didn’t want my dating to be the thing that hurts Blackpink’s popularity.”
The emotional toll of these private romances also provided creative fuel for her solo music. Lisa confirmed that one of these hidden partnerships inspired the track Dream from her 2025 solo album Alter Ego. Before putting the song out, she approached her former partner for approval, which was granted only if fans could never identify them. "They thought they figured it out, but I don't think so," Lisa noted regarding listeners attempting to unmask the mystery muse.
Her admission reflects a wider conversation surrounding romantic agency in the genre. Fellow group member Rosé previously spoke out about the heavy pressure placed on female performers, tearfully noting that idols are ordinary human beings who crave normal romance. Historically, talent agencies have favoured strict relationship bans to market artists as romantically attainable, leaving performers caught between international fame and genuine private fulfilment.
Directed by Sue Kim, the documentary offers an intimate exploration of Lisa's journey from group stardom to creative autonomy. Always Lalisa makes its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on 11 September before screening in global cinemas on October 12 and arriving on YouTube Premium later in the year.