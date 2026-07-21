BLACKPINK Lisa's first solo documentary Always Lalisa To premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2026

BLACKPINK's Lisa is about to add documentary subject to an already sprawling resume. Sony Music Vision announced this week that Always Lalisa, a feature-length documentary chronicling the K-pop superstar's breakout solo era, will make its world premiere in the Gala programme at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, set to run September 10–20 in Toronto.
The 97-minute film is directed by Sue Kim, the filmmaker behind Apple TV+'s acclaimed The Last of the Sea Women, and marks Lisa's first full-length documentary as a solo artist.
For the first time since childhood, Lisa has left the confines of BLACKPINK to create something wholly own, and Always Lalisa follows her through a critical period in her life and career. According to reports, the movie explores the stress and anxiety associated with starting a solo career, becoming an actor, and developing a personal brand when a reunion with the group is imminent. Additionally, it offers glimpses into her life away from the spotlight, which is uncommon for an artist whose public profile has skyrocketed in the last two years.
In collaboration with RCA Records, Tremolo Productions, Salt Water Productions, and LLOUD—the entertainment firm Lisa formed in 2024—Sony Music Vision is producing the documentary.
It's not hard to see why a studio would bet on a Lisa documentary right now. Her solo run over the past two years has been relentless:
She performed at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, singing Goals alongside Anitta and Rema — becoming the first female K-pop artist, and first Thai artist, to hold that spot.
She played a solo set at Coachella 2025.
She covered Vanity Fair's Summer 2026 issue and became the first K-pop artist to join the Met Gala host committee.
She presented at the 2026 Golden Globes.
She made her acting debut on HBO's The White Lotus.
She's attached to star in and executive produce two upcoming Netflix projects: the action film TYGO and an as-yet-untitled romantic comedy in the vein of Notting Hill.
She's set to headline a sold-out, four-show Las Vegas residency, Viva La Lisa, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on November 13–14 and 27–28 — reportedly the first Las Vegas residency by a K-pop artist.
Alongside new films from Pedro Almodóvar, Danny Boyle, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Lee Chang-dong, Jesse Eisenberg, Chris Rock, and others, Always Lalisa is part of a packed Gala schedule this year.
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