BLACKPINK Lisa's first solo documentary Always Lalisa To premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2026

BLACKPINK's Lisa is about to add documentary subject to an already sprawling resume. Sony Music Vision announced this week that Always Lalisa, a feature-length documentary chronicling the K-pop superstar's breakout solo era, will make its world premiere in the Gala programme at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, set to run September 10–20 in Toronto.

Premiering at TIFF 2026, the film promises fans an unprecedented look at the K-pop superstar's life off stage

The 97-minute film is directed by Sue Kim, the filmmaker behind Apple TV+'s acclaimed The Last of the Sea Women, and marks Lisa's first full-length documentary as a solo artist.