BLACKPINK’s Lisa and boyfriend Frederic Arnault break up

BLACKPINK recently finished their Deadline world tour, their third tour, and Lisa told the publication that the popularity of the group and the speed of their rise to stardom meant she didn’t have much of a chance to enjoy it. She said, “Everything was happening so fast. When I look back at it, it’s (not that I’m) sad, but it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, I should have enjoyed the moment more’.” With the group’s third tour, Lisa said she was more determined to make the most of it.

Lisa eventually turned her focus towards acting, making her on-screen debut in 2025 in the HBO television series The White Lotus, and said, “Sometimes when you’re doing the things that (you’ve done) for more than 10 years, you feel like you should find new things to find inspiration.”

Lisa was never keen on acting during her younger years, but her mother always encouraged her to pursue it. “I feel like acting was always one of the things that I never (wanted to) try. When I was little, my mom wanted me to be a kid actor, and she sent me to an acting school,” she added.