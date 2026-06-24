BLACKPINK’s Lisa reveals why she turned to acting

Lisa, who made her acting debut in 2025 in the HBO television series The White Lotus, told a magazine, “Sometimes when you’re doing the things that (you’ve done) for more than 10 years, you feel like you should find new things to find inspiration.”

She was never keen on acting during her younger years, but her mother always encouraged her to pursue it. She shared, “I feel like acting was always one of the things that I never (wanted to) try. When I was little, my mom wanted me to be a kid actor, and she sent me to an acting school.”

Lisa also feels she’s remained authentic to herself, regardless of her fame and success. Asked to compare her on-stage persona to her real-life self, the singer-turned-actress said, “I’m not trying to pretend that I’m someone else. It’s just me, plus a little more confidence.”