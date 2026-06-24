Shahid Kapoor shares update on Farzi 2 release date

After Cocktail 2, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to reprise his role as Sunny in the second instalment of the popular Farzi franchise.

It should be out next year: Shahid Kapoor shares update on Farzi 2

Giving an update on when Farzi 2 might reach the cinema halls, Shahid said that if everything goes as per plan, the season 2 of the drama will be out by next year.

Shahid conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on his official Instagram handle on Tuesday. One of the netizens asked him, “What about Farzi 2?” Giving an update on his highly-awaited series, Shahid revealed, “It is a work in progress. We are almost done. I think it should be out next year.”

Shahid commenced the shoot for Farzi 2 in March this year. Sharing the exciting update on social media, Shahid dropped a black and white photo with the makers of the show on Insta, along with the text, “Farzi 2 day 1... back at it!!!”