Pooja Hegde ushers in new era as ‘short hair girlie’, flaunts new haircut

Actress Pooja Hegde flaunted her new hairstyle through her latest social media post.

Here’s a glimpse into Pooja Hegde’s new look

She took to her official Instagram handle and published a video of herself where she was seen running her hair through her freshly chopped short hair.

The Beast actress captioned the post, “I’m a short hair girlie now (sic),” followed by a smiling face emoticon.

Reacting to her new look, users dropped comments such as “Short Hair or Long... You're the best girlie”, “Love this one you”, “You looking gorgeous”, and “Beautiful hair , stunning look , Pooja u are so beautiful”, along with others.