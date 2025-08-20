Pooja Hegde on working with Vijay Thalapathy in his last film, Jana Nayagan

Fans will get to see the two actors together again in Jana Nayagan when it releases in January 2026. The film has drawn extra attention not only because of its scale, but because it closes a chapter in Vijay’s long career. And Pooja admits that makes it a special project for her as well. They have worked together in Beast (2022) before.

What is striking when she talks is the ease with which she describes him. There are no big stories of starry behaviour, just small remarks about how chilled out he was on set and how simple he kept things. It says a lot about the comfort level between the two. Outside Jana Nayagan, Pooja’s schedule is stacked. Her dance number Monica in Coolie has already gone viral, pulling in millions of views within days. She also has Kanchana 4, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and a new film with Dulquer Salmaan on the way.

For now, though, she seems most reflective about her experience with Vijay. The admiration is clear, but so is the sense of moving forward. As she put it, his decision to step into politics feels right for him, and for her, the memories of working with him are enough to stay with her.