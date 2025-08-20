Dhanashree Verma opens up about divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma has now opened up about her reaction to divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and how emotional she felt that day despite the verdict, on a podcast.
“I genuinely feel that the day it actually happened, it was very emotional for me and my family. I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given, even though you are so mentally prepared that it is going to happen, it was still so emotional. I literally started howling and crying in front of everybody. I cannot even express what I was feeling at that point of time," she said on the Human of Bombay podcast.
Yuzvendra Chahal was seen wearing a T-shirt saying, "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" which raised a bit of stir and got her on the wrong side of the Internet as people trolled her mercilessly.
Dhanashree also talked about how society labels women no matter what they do, despite managing everything. She explained how she was always there for Yuzvendra, no matter how big or small the occasion.
“He walked out first, that whole thing happened with the T-shirt and media, and I wasn’t aware about it because I was still inside. I got out from the back gate because I was not liking that. It was just very sad, you don’t want cameras all over your face," Dhanashree said.
"Humko kuch nahi bataana tha, I was wearing normal t-shirt and jeans," she said. ("I didn't have anything to say.")
"I sat in the car, my best friend was there with me, and we were still trying to grasp our breath. It was that shaky moment, especially when you know people will blame you only.”
"How you behave on that particular day is a reflection of you as a person," she said at the end. The duo married in 2020 and parted ways in 2025.
Dhanashree Verma received a ₹4.75 crore alimony settlement from her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal. Her family refuted claims that she demanded ₹60 crore in alimony, as per media reports.
