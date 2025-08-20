Dhanashree Verma opens up about divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma has now opened up about her reaction to divorce with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and how emotional she felt that day despite the verdict, on a podcast.

Dhanashree Verma opens up about feeling emotional on day of divorce finalisation with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal

“I genuinely feel that the day it actually happened, it was very emotional for me and my family. I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given, even though you are so mentally prepared that it is going to happen, it was still so emotional. I literally started howling and crying in front of everybody. I cannot even express what I was feeling at that point of time," she said on the Human of Bombay podcast.

Yuzvendra Chahal was seen wearing a T-shirt saying, "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy" which raised a bit of stir and got her on the wrong side of the Internet as people trolled her mercilessly.

Dhanashree also talked about how society labels women no matter what they do, despite managing everything. She explained how she was always there for Yuzvendra, no matter how big or small the occasion.