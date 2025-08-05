Dhanashree Verma shares first post since divorce news, says she’s ‘recharging’ in Dubai

Dhanashree posted a series of pictures on her Instagram and captioned it as “Back in Dubai after what feels like a lifetime… Growing up here gave me so many core memories and seeing how much the city has evolved was both surreal and heartwarming." She highlighted a spiritual spot in her visit and added, "One of the highlights was visiting this beautiful Hindu temple peaceful, powerful, and a reminder of how far this city has come in embracing culture and community… Grateful for the growth, the roots, and the reconnection.” Her Instagram posts featured pictures of her eating local street foods and enjoying her time in Dubai with golden-hour walks and temple visits.

This post was dropped by Dhanashree shortly after Yuzvendra's podcast was released on the internet. The cricketer openly talked about his difficult time during separation. He also talked about the much-talked about T-shirt he wear during his divorce hearing which read “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy." He explained, “Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha... pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaaha ab sambhaal lo, ab mujh nahi parwah kisi ki... Maine na kisi ko abuse kra, bus mujhe message dena tha.”