Dhanashree Verma shares first post since divorce news, says she’s ‘recharging’ in Dubai

Yuzvendra Chahal recent podcast with Raj Shamani has everyone talking about his divorce with Dhanashree once again. The cricketer opened up on his divorce phase and how he had made through it. Days after this podcast dropped, Dhanashree has broken her social media silence where shared her post first since separation. In her Instagram post, the choreographer revealed she is currently spending time in Dubai, a place close by her heart.
Dhanashree posted a series of pictures on her Instagram and captioned it as “Back in Dubai after what feels like a lifetime… Growing up here gave me so many core memories and seeing how much the city has evolved was both surreal and heartwarming." She highlighted a spiritual spot in her visit and added, "One of the highlights was visiting this beautiful Hindu temple peaceful, powerful, and a reminder of how far this city has come in embracing culture and community… Grateful for the growth, the roots, and the reconnection.” Her Instagram posts featured pictures of her eating local street foods and enjoying her time in Dubai with golden-hour walks and temple visits.
This post was dropped by Dhanashree shortly after Yuzvendra's podcast was released on the internet. The cricketer openly talked about his difficult time during separation. He also talked about the much-talked about T-shirt he wear during his divorce hearing which read “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy." He explained, “Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha... pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaaha ab sambhaal lo, ab mujh nahi parwah kisi ki... Maine na kisi ko abuse kra, bus mujhe message dena tha.”
The cricketer also opened up about the cheating allegations he faced during that period, “I think when my divorce happened, people alleged me of being a cheater. I have never cheated in my life. I am not that kind of a person... When people don't know anything, but they keep blaming me, so you start thinking (otherwise).”
Yuzvendra and Dhanashree got married in December 2022. They decided to separate in June 2022 and finally received a mutual divorce in March 2025. Earlier reports have claimed that Dhanashree has taken alimony demand of 60 crore from Yuzvendra which was denied by her. The choreographer called the rumors 'baseless and irresponsible'.