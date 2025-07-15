Dhanashree Verma in talks for Bigg Boss 19 after high-profile divorce

Dhanashree, known for her vibrant dance videos and large Instagram following, was recently in the news for her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. The two tied the knot in December 2020 and were often seen as one of social media’s most followed celebrity couples. However, after over a year of living separately, they finalised their divorce in March 2025, following court proceedings that began earlier this year. Reports claim Dhanashree received a settlement amounting to ₹4.75 crore as part of the mutual agreement.

The upcoming Bigg Boss season is shaping up to be packed with big names. Alongside Dhanashree, actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are reportedly in talks for the show. Names like Faisal Shaikh, Purav Jha and Raj Kundra—fresh off their stint on The Traitors—are also expected to join the reality TV lineup.

If confirmed, Dhanashree’s appearance will not only add star power to the house but may also give audiences a peek into her journey post-divorce. With her mix of dance, glam and social media clout, she could become one of the early favourites this season.