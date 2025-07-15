Dhanashree Verma in talks for Bigg Boss 19 after high-profile divorce

Social media sensation and professional dancer Dhanashree Verma might soon be seen under the Bigg Boss spotlight. Following her recent split from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, buzz around her joining Bigg Boss 19 has sparked major interest online. According to popular fan pages tracking Bigg Boss updates, Dhanashree is currently in the final stage of negotiations with the show’s makers.
While nothing has been officially confirmed, reports suggest that Dhanashree is “almost locked in” for the upcoming season. If all goes to plan, she could be one of the first confirmed names for Bigg Boss 19, expected to premiere later this year. She was earlier supposed to feature in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, but the season did not take off. Now, it appears the Bigg Boss house may be her next destination.
Dhanashree, known for her vibrant dance videos and large Instagram following, was recently in the news for her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. The two tied the knot in December 2020 and were often seen as one of social media’s most followed celebrity couples. However, after over a year of living separately, they finalised their divorce in March 2025, following court proceedings that began earlier this year. Reports claim Dhanashree received a settlement amounting to ₹4.75 crore as part of the mutual agreement.
The upcoming Bigg Boss season is shaping up to be packed with big names. Alongside Dhanashree, actors Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar are reportedly in talks for the show. Names like Faisal Shaikh, Purav Jha and Raj Kundra—fresh off their stint on The Traitors—are also expected to join the reality TV lineup.
If confirmed, Dhanashree’s appearance will not only add star power to the house but may also give audiences a peek into her journey post-divorce. With her mix of dance, glam and social media clout, she could become one of the early favourites this season.
