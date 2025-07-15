Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok has taken a surprising turn. Grok, developed by Musk’s xAI, now features AI companions, including a goth anime girl named Ani. Yes, Elon Musk really wants you to pay $30 a month to chat with Grok in fishnets.

What are Grok’s AI companions?

After weeks of controversy, including antisemitic outbursts and a chatbot calling itself ‘MechaHitler’ — Grok is back in the spotlight. This time, the chaos has shifted from hate speech to high-waisted corsets.

In a post on X, Musk revealed that AI companions are now available in the Grok app for ‘Super Grok’ subscribers, who pay $30 a month. The companions are designed to add personality to Grok — but what kind of personality is up for debate.