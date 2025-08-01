Yuzvendra Chahal puts dating buzz to rest, says no romance brewing with RJ Mahvash

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is setting the record straight on his dating status. The cricketer recently addressed the ongoing rumors surrounding him and RJ Mahvash where he firmly denied any romantic involvement. In a recent podcast with Raj Shamani, Yuzvendra said, "No, there’s nothing. People can think whatever they want to think.”
The link-up rumors with RJ Mahvash began after the two were spotted together attending cricket matches and also in social media posts. This lead to fans assuming the two were together romantically. But now the cricketer has set records straight and clarified that such assumptions were based on misleading narratives. He also explained how a group photo was cropped once to portray it more intimate than it actually was. “We had a Christmas dinner with five people, but the photo was cropped to make it look like just the two of us were on a dinner date.”
He also spoke about post divorce effect on him personally from Dhanashree Verma. Speaking about the difficulty he faced to move on from the heartbreak, Yuzvendra said, "“I’m not afraid to fall in love again, but I’m scared of losing the person because I get attached with all my heart.” He also pointed out how this whole situation affected RJ Mahvash too as she was dragged into this controversy unnecessarily, "Even she clarified it, but it was very hard for her. She was called a home-wrecker… people said really nasty things.” He recalled a particular hurtful situation and shared, "I was just fixing my hair, and people started saying all sorts of cheap things... That really hurt me.”
Amidst all the controversy and chaos, the cricketer was also seen wearing a "Be your own Sugar Daddy" t-shirt which garnered alot of chatter online. Clarifying the meaning behind this move he said, "I didn’t abuse anyone, didn’t say anything; I just wanted to give that message.”
Yuzvendra Chahal got married to Dhanashree Verma in December 2020. The couple separated in June 2022 and their divorce got finalized in May 2025 after a joint petition was filed in court by the two.