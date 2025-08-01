Yuzvendra Chahal puts dating buzz to rest, says no romance brewing with RJ Mahvash

The link-up rumors with RJ Mahvash began after the two were spotted together attending cricket matches and also in social media posts. This lead to fans assuming the two were together romantically. But now the cricketer has set records straight and clarified that such assumptions were based on misleading narratives. He also explained how a group photo was cropped once to portray it more intimate than it actually was. “We had a Christmas dinner with five people, but the photo was cropped to make it look like just the two of us were on a dinner date.”

He also spoke about post divorce effect on him personally from Dhanashree Verma. Speaking about the difficulty he faced to move on from the heartbreak, Yuzvendra said, "“I’m not afraid to fall in love again, but I’m scared of losing the person because I get attached with all my heart.” He also pointed out how this whole situation affected RJ Mahvash too as she was dragged into this controversy unnecessarily, "Even she clarified it, but it was very hard for her. She was called a home-wrecker… people said really nasty things.” He recalled a particular hurtful situation and shared, "I was just fixing my hair, and people started saying all sorts of cheap things... That really hurt me.”