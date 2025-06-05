RJ Mahvash shares emotional note praising rumoured BF Yuzvendra Chahal after IPL finale

RJ Mahvash who's rumoured to be dating Yuzvendra Chahal recently shared a heartfelt post following Punjab Kings' defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 final. Mahvash revealed some surprising information and shared that Chahal played the entire season despite having three fractures.
On Thursday, Mahvash posted a detailed note on Instagram, accompanied by several pictures of the Punjab Kings squad. One image shows her alongside team co-owner Preity Zinta and Chahal, who is seen looking at the camera while holding a pillow with his name on it. She also shared a carousel of photos featuring the team's captain, Shreyas Iyer, and coach Ricky Ponting.
“They fought, stayed and played till the last match! And special post to Yuzvendra Chahal because what people don’t know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match only and his bowling finger got fractured later, this guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but have never seen him giving up!” she wrote on Instagram.
“The team kept fighting till the last ball! It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year! Well played boys. All the people in these pictures have my heart. See you next year! Also, many congratulations to RCB and fans for winning the title. Everyone played and worked hard! Cricket, and IPL ..my God again! Truly a festival for us Indians,” Mahvash added.
Neither RJ Mahvash nor Yuzvendra Chahal has officially confirmed a romantic relationship. However, their frequent public appearances and social media interactions have fueled ongoing speculation.
The dating rumours began circulating after Chahal's divorce from Dhanashree Verma was finalized in March 2025. Since then, Mahvash has been seen attending several Punjab Kings matches during the IPL 2025 season, often cheering for Chahal.
Mahvash and Chahal were spotted arriving together in Mumbai after the IPL final, further intensifying the rumors . Despite these instances, Mahvash has publicly stated in interviews that she is "very much single" and emphasized that they are just good friends.