RJ Mahvash shares emotional note praising rumoured BF Yuzvendra Chahal after IPL finale

“They fought, stayed and played till the last match! And special post to Yuzvendra Chahal because what people don’t know is that his ribs got fractured in the second match only and his bowling finger got fractured later, this guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! We all have seen him screaming and crying in pain but have never seen him giving up!” she wrote on Instagram.

“The team kept fighting till the last ball! It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year! Well played boys. All the people in these pictures have my heart. See you next year! Also, many congratulations to RCB and fans for winning the title. Everyone played and worked hard! Cricket, and IPL ..my God again! Truly a festival for us Indians,” Mahvash added.