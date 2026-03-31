Blackpink’s Lisa announces Las Vegas residency

Lisa of the K-Pop girl group Blackpink is set to perform her first Las Vegas residency, Viva La Lisa. The show will be held at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two weekends on November 13 and November 14, and November 27 and November 28.

The announcement makes Lisa the first K-Pop artiste to stage a Las Vegas residency

The residency follows the release of Lisa’s debut solo album, Alter Ego, last year, as well as a Blackpink tour last year and a new EP, Deadline, which was released last month.

Lisa, who starred in the hit HBO series Black Lotus, is also the subject of a documentary announced last year. According to the announcement, the film follows one year in the life of the singer-actor, in which she and the other members of Blackpink focused on their solo projects.