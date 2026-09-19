Javier Bardem to star in HBO's Miami money drama The Spread

Javier Bardem is bringing his talents to HBO. The network has given a straight-to-series order to The Spread, a drama with Javier attached to star and executive produce.

Oscar-winning actor Javier Bardem is heading to HBO with The Spread, his latest major television role

The order came after a star package set off frenzied bidding, with big offers from all the major streamers. Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and Apple were reportedly among the suitors. Reports state that Paramount+ and Prime Video, both run by former Netflix executives who worked with Bill Dubuque on Ozark, made straight-to-series offers that HBO eventually matched.