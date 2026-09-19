Javier Bardem to star in HBO's Miami money drama The Spread

Javier Bardem is bringing his talents to HBO. The network has given a straight-to-series order to The Spread, a drama with Javier attached to star and executive produce.
The order came after a star package set off frenzied bidding, with big offers from all the major streamers. Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and Apple were reportedly among the suitors. Reports state that Paramount+ and Prime Video, both run by former Netflix executives who worked with Bill Dubuque on Ozark, made straight-to-series offers that HBO eventually matched.
The show is set in Miami, which the creators describe as a Wall Street South where industry titans, elite hedge funds, staggering wealth and ruthless competition collide with sex, nightlife and fun on an industrial scale. Javier plays a visionary billionaire who collects the brilliant, the hungry and the dangerous, then turns their ambitions loose on the markets that power America. His real goal is bigger: to shift the centre of economic gravity to Miami and decide how long the party lasts.
Ozark's Bill and Sean Sansiveri created the show, which Fifth Season TV Studio is producing. Matthew Vaughn directs and executive produces. It's the first TV series for the Kingsman filmmaker. It's Sansiveri's first credited TV writing role.
Francesca Orsi, HBO's executive vice president of programming and head of drama series and films, said the network has long wanted to set a scripted series in Florida and is eager to dig into the city's glitz and excess.
Javier made the jump to prestige TV with Netflix's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, followed by his recent starring role in Apple TV's Cape Fear adaptation. He earned an Emmy nomination in 2025 for Monsters. On the film side, he reunited with Penélope Cruz in Florian Zeller's Bunker, a drama about billionaire doomsday prepping. He's also set to appear in Dune: Part Three. HBO hasn't announced a premiere date, additional cast, or an episode count for The Spread.
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