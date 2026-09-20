Did you know Chuck Lorre spent his last 76 cents on an X-rated movie?

It took years for things to turn around. Chuck first worked as a musician and aspiring TV writer, picking up jobs on animated kids' shows including Heathcliff and My Little Pony 'n Friends. His primetime break came in 1987 with Charles in Charge, and he joined Roseanne as a writer and executive producer three years later.

Chuck says those lean years drove him. He was determined never again to stand outside a restaurant, looking through the window at people eating and wishing he could afford to go in. Once he'd gotten his foot in the door, he says, he wasn't going to let himself be pushed back out.

The discussion also touches on The Big Bang Theory's ongoing popularity, which aired for 12 seasons on CBS and spawned Young Sheldon, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and this year's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Lorre attributes the franchise's longevity to its character-driven storylines. He also mentions the show's numerous moments of friends eating meals, which he believes tap into something deep about families coming together.