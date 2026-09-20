Saturday Night Live UK had an interesting take on the human vs AI debate. In their latest skit, they modelled an AI assistant named Diana for King Charles! Ed Sheeran also featured to share his views and the audience seemed to really enjoy!
Recently, King Charles talked about the dangers that humans can face if Artificial Intelligence goes out of control. Saturday Night Live UK took the cue and came up with a skit few would have expected.
In this week's cold open, SNL UK used the King's meeting with tech executives from AI companies such as Nvidia, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic as context. Larry Dean was King Charles and he was gifted with a personal AI assistant, the Deeply Intelligent Autonomous Neurokinetic Android, or in short, D.I.A.N.A.
Saturday’s cold open picked up from the King’s Thursday meeting with executives from Nvidia, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic, and other AI companies at Dumfries House in Scotland. Larry Dean’s Charles is introduced to his own personal AI assistant: the Deeply Intelligent Autonomous Neurokinetic Android—or D.I.A.N.A.
Dressed in the iconic "revenge dress", Jack Shep appeared as Princess Diana, and Charles was quite shocked while the audience broke in applause. One of the tech executives said, "Doesn’t she remind you of anyone, Your Majesty". "It’s that woman from the ’90s", replied Charles.
Then began a hilarious conversation back and forth. At one point, when asked to go back to the charging station, AI Diana, firmly says "I shan’t be taking orders anymore", prompting Charles to say, "This was the problem last time".
To make things funnier, Annabel Marlow appeared as Ed Sheeran, to basically not take sides and the audience couldn't stop laughing. This was in context of the singer's recent controversy surrounding Macklemore's removal from his tour after he made pro-Palestine comments.
"I couldn’t help but overhear your conversation. I was just outside sitting on the fence… Thing is, Your Majesty, I don’t like to take sides. I don’t want to alienate any of my fans, humans or robots. A lot of my tickets are bought by scalping bots. You know, sometimes, when it comes to conflicts, the bravest thing you can do is to say nothing at all", Ed said, prompting the audience to applaud.
The singer broke out into a song, about not having an opinion or taking sides in the war between humans and robots. Princess Diana gave her seal of approval, calling it a "lovely song".