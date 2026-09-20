In this week's cold open, SNL UK used the King's meeting with tech executives from AI companies such as Nvidia, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic as context. Larry Dean was King Charles and he was gifted with a personal AI assistant, the Deeply Intelligent Autonomous Neurokinetic Android, or in short, D.I.A.N.A.

Saturday’s cold open picked up from the King’s Thursday meeting with executives from Nvidia, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic, and other AI companies at Dumfries House in Scotland. Larry Dean’s Charles is introduced to his own personal AI assistant: the Deeply Intelligent Autonomous Neurokinetic Android—or D.I.A.N.A.

Dressed in the iconic "revenge dress", Jack Shep appeared as Princess Diana, and Charles was quite shocked while the audience broke in applause. One of the tech executives said, "Doesn’t she remind you of anyone, Your Majesty". "It’s that woman from the ’90s", replied Charles.

Then began a hilarious conversation back and forth. At one point, when asked to go back to the charging station, AI Diana, firmly says "I shan’t be taking orders anymore", prompting Charles to say, "This was the problem last time".