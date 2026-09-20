Ke Huy Quan’s Indiana Jones residuals were a $100K surprise

Long before he received an Academy Award for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan earned a paycheck that transformed his family's future. In his latest memoir, Never Say Die, the actor discloses that his initial residuals payment for Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom amounted to $100,000.

Ke Huy Quan’s first big Hollywood windfall was nearly $100K

Quan was a kid when he portrayed Short Round, Harrison Ford’s sidekick, in the 1984 hit movie. He states that he was aware he would receive payment for the work, but he never anticipated residuals. The check came roughly two years after he signed, and he remembers entering the family kitchen to see his parents at the table, his mother gripping an envelope addressed to him.