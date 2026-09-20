Nora Fatehi reveals why she agreed to Bigg Boss 9 despite initially saying no

In December 2015, Nora Fatehi entered Bigg Boss 9 as a wildcard contestant. She remained in the showhouse for about three weeks and was then disqualified in January 2016. In the Untriggered podcast episode, Nora stated that her participation in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show was motivated by a phase in her life when there were issues with unpaid dues and work opportunities.
According to Nora Fatehi, she used to despise reality TV shows. Meanwhile, she had been receiving payments for some of the songs that she had been working on. She said, “I did a bunch of songs, and they weren't giving my money. The producers must have paid the agency, but… I got to wait for them to pay me. They were not paying me, and I was fighting, and it was just crazy… and then they call me and asked, ‘Do you want to do Bigg Boss?’ I am like, no, I don't want to do it, and you all do not understand my vision, and blah blah… and then they said that I was getting paid this much money. Then I am like (pauses) okay!”
The amount of money she was being promised because of Bigg Boss gave her second thoughts. As stated by Nora Fatehi, reality TV can be the biggest platform for a contestant, making their name famous if they know how to use the platform. Also, being a wildcard, she realised that she would not stay on the show for very long.
Nora Fatehi further added, “It is not a bad thing; it is a platform, and it immediately makes you a household name if you are smart. I was also a wildcard entry, so I was not going to stay there for long, and maybe I can exchange it for something else. I really wanted to do Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, and it was the same channel. So I told them to give me Jhalak, and in return, I would do Bigg Boss. I got Jhalak in exchange."
In that period, there was a very intimate relationship between Nora Fatehi and Prince Narula. Prince had proposed to her, and he often used to flirt with her.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.