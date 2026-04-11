Nora Fatehi clarifies controversial remarks on feminism, calls for balance in relationships

Reflecting on her own upbringing, Nora shared how being raised by a single mother shaped her perspective. She spoke candidly about the emotional challenges of growing up without a nuclear family, noting that the absence of a dual-parent household often leaves “emotional luggage” that carries into adulthood. “I know how important it is to have the presence of two parents,” she remarked, advocating for the stability and discipline a traditional home structure provides.

The new philosophy of Nora emphasises the idea of a “balanced” existence in modern times. According to her, even though women were supposed to achieve their desires and build their own structures, society was also expected to cultivate an atmosphere wherein men would rise to the occasion and act as breadwinners and responsible spouses.

“Why can’t we be independent, strong and yet be dependent on you?” Nora questioned. It implies that achieving independence was not necessarily equated with the denial of men. Instead, by demanding greater cooperation and collaboration with men, Nora aims to break away from the concept of extremism and establish a balanced interaction between men and women.