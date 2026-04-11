Amit Aggarwal talks summer fashion trends 2026, Orizon and ready-to-wear styles
The recently concluded Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI saw Amit Aggarwal creatively collaborate with the fine jewellery label Indriya for his latest collection, Orizon. The collection is conceived as a narrative of transformation.
Inside the inspiration behind Amit Aggarwal's Orizon at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI
Light marks a rare moment of change, and the collection traces that shift from shadow to radiance. It compares the progression with an inner journey that moves from introspection to stepping confidently into the light. Amit takes us through the same.
Tell us in detail about your new collection.
Orizon explores the idea of transformation through materials and form. The collection moves through a palette of mineral neutrals, burnished metallics, softened earth tones, and luminous reflective surfaces, which respond dynamically to light. Cuts are sculptural, balancing structured tailoring with fluid movement. Textures emerge through engineered textiles, reworked traditional weaves, and experimental surfaces developed from recycled materials, including the thoughtful amalgamation of Banarasi textiles and contemporary mirror work. Silhouettes range from contoured gowns that frame the body while allowing ease. At its core, the collection involves heritage as a material evolving, shaped by innovation, emotion, and contemporary identity.
What is the idea behind the collection?
For me, it begins with the understanding that shadow and light are not opposites; they exist within the same story. I seek both light and dark in a similar way. We all move through moments of uncertainty in search of something brighter. Orizon is that passage. A quiet shift from introspection to celebration, expressed through the garments.
This summer, what fashion is working in casual daywear scenes?
People are gravitating toward pieces that feel effortless yet refined, relaxed tailoring, breathable fabrics, and silhouettes that transition seamlessly from day to evening. There is a growing preference for garments that offer comfort without compromising structure, reflecting an adaptable way of dressing.
What are the ready-to-wear silhouettes that are trending this year?
The mood reflects a modern approach to dressing, an approach that values both precision and comfort. There is a growing emphasis on garments that feel intentional yet effortless, pieces that hold their shape while allowing natural movement and ease. This shift speaks to contemporary lifestyles, where versatility and individuality are as important as visual impact, allowing clothing to transition seamlessly between moments while maintaining a sense of quiet confidence and sophistication.
What colours can one explore this summer?
This summer, beyond the familiar pastels, there’s a spectrum to explore: from the warmth of butter yellow and soft rose to the subtle elegance of pearl and ice blue. For deeper, more grounded tones, abyss blue and steel grey offer a contemporary edge, bringing depth and contrast to the season’s palette.
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