Amit Aggarwal talks summer fashion trends 2026, Orizon and ready-to-wear styles

The recently concluded Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI saw Amit Aggarwal creatively collaborate with the fine jewellery label Indriya for his latest collection, Orizon. The collection is conceived as a narrative of transformation.

Inside the inspiration behind Amit Aggarwal's Orizon at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

Light marks a rare moment of change, and the collection traces that shift from shadow to radiance. It compares the progression with an inner journey that moves from introspection to stepping confidently into the light. Amit takes us through the same.