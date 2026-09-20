Ravi Kishan dances to Money Follows My Brother in new music video

Ravi Kishan's most quoted line has made the jump from meme to music. Money Follows My Brother, a song built around the phrase that took over social media, was released on September 11 by T-Series. The track is streaming on all major platforms, and the official video is on the label's YouTube channel.

Ravi Kishan’s viral Money Follows My Brother catchphrase is now a T-Series song featuring Mellow D

The phrase originates from Kishan's conversation on Raj Shamani's podcast. When asked whether he cared more about pehchaan (recognition) or paisa (money), he responded in a way that meme pages caught up almost instantly. In recent weeks, he has become a regular on Indian social media, with variations such as "Home from work" and "Jaldi, the late" trending alongside the original.