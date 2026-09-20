Celebs

Ravi Kishan dances to Money Follows My Brother in new music video

Actor-politician Ravi Kishan's podcast one-liner has become an official song, with a video full of his internet-famous catchphrases
Ravi Kishan Money Follows My Brother
Ravi Kishan’s viral catchphrase becomes a T-Series music video
Updated on
2 min read

Ravi Kishan's most quoted line has made the jump from meme to music. Money Follows My Brother, a song built around the phrase that took over social media, was released on September 11 by T-Series. The track is streaming on all major platforms, and the official video is on the label's YouTube channel.

Ravi Kishan’s viral Money Follows My Brother catchphrase is now a T-Series song featuring Mellow D

The phrase originates from Kishan's conversation on Raj Shamani's podcast. When asked whether he cared more about pehchaan (recognition) or paisa (money), he responded in a way that meme pages caught up almost instantly. In recent weeks, he has become a regular on Indian social media, with variations such as "Home from work" and "Jaldi, the late" trending alongside the original.

The track features vocals from Mellow D, Punjabi folk legend Surjit Bindrakhia and Kishan himself. Mellow D and Shamsher Sandhu wrote the lyrics. Mellow D, Sangam Vigyaanik and Atul Sharma composed the music, and Sangam Vigyaanik produced it. The video is directed by Post Guru and presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar.

The video leans into what made Kishan a viral favourite. It shows him dancing, grooving and pulling the exaggerated expressions his fans know well. It also works in his catchphrases, including "Jaldi the late" and the "Naam ya kaam?" exchange that leads into the title line. Rather than using the meme only as a title, the makers rebuilt the whole video around it.

Online reaction

Social media users seem to enjoy the turnaround. Many comments joke that the money really did follow him, while others praise him for turning years of memes and trolling into an opportunity.

Ravi Kishan recently appeared as the antagonist Babban Yadav in Mirzapur: The Movie, which opened in cinemas on September 4. His next release is Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Ravi Kishan Money Follows My Brother
‘Samay Raina, sorry’: Farah Khan’s funny response to being called the number 1 YouTuber, goes viral
Ravi Kishan
Money Follows My Brother

FOLLOW US

ON GOOGLE DISCOVER
X
IndulgExpress
www.indulgexpress.com