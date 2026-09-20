Ravi Kishan dances to Money Follows My Brother in new music video

Ravi Kishan's most quoted line has made the jump from meme to music. Money Follows My Brother, a song built around the phrase that took over social media, was released on September 11 by T-Series. The track is streaming on all major platforms, and the official video is on the label's YouTube channel.
The phrase originates from Kishan's conversation on Raj Shamani's podcast. When asked whether he cared more about pehchaan (recognition) or paisa (money), he responded in a way that meme pages caught up almost instantly. In recent weeks, he has become a regular on Indian social media, with variations such as "Home from work" and "Jaldi, the late" trending alongside the original.
The track features vocals from Mellow D, Punjabi folk legend Surjit Bindrakhia and Kishan himself. Mellow D and Shamsher Sandhu wrote the lyrics. Mellow D, Sangam Vigyaanik and Atul Sharma composed the music, and Sangam Vigyaanik produced it. The video is directed by Post Guru and presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar.
The video leans into what made Kishan a viral favourite. It shows him dancing, grooving and pulling the exaggerated expressions his fans know well. It also works in his catchphrases, including "Jaldi the late" and the "Naam ya kaam?" exchange that leads into the title line. Rather than using the meme only as a title, the makers rebuilt the whole video around it.
Social media users seem to enjoy the turnaround. Many comments joke that the money really did follow him, while others praise him for turning years of memes and trolling into an opportunity.
Ravi Kishan recently appeared as the antagonist Babban Yadav in Mirzapur: The Movie, which opened in cinemas on September 4. His next release is Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.
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