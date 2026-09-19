‘Samay Raina, sorry’: Farah Khan’s funny response to being called the number 1 YouTuber, goes viral

Director and choreographer Farah Khan has been entertaining audiences for decades. From redefining Hindi cinema with romantic classics to adding YouTube vlogging to her repertoire, she has continued to keep fans hooked. This time, Farah took her audiences to the home of lifestyle vlogger Saba Ibrahim and her husband, Khalid Niaz. While the house tour offered plenty of funny and cool moments, it was rather a compliment that ended up going viral.

Farah Khan’s humble response to being called ‘Number one YouTuber’ goes viral

As the home-owners walked Farah through their cozy luxurious apartment in their new Mumbai home, Farah got particularly fascinated with the YouTube play buttons that Saba had. The conversation around the achievement took an interesting turn when Saba said she hopes to get a diamond play button in the future. Saying the same, Saba said how she admires Farah’s growth on YouTube and said, “You began vlogging after us but have surpassed us all. People love your hard work and the love with which you make your videos. You also make them fun.”

Interjecting Saba, Khalid weighed in and said, “I think she is the number one YouTuber right now.” That took Farah by surprise and she immediately protested in a fun tone. She said, “No, no. Samay Raina, sorry.”

This unexpected apology made the couple laugh and Farah continued with the joke and said “Arey Sourav Joshi, bade bade YouTubers hain”.