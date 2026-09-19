‘Samay Raina, sorry’: Farah Khan’s funny response to being called the number 1 YouTuber, goes viral

Director and choreographer Farah Khan has been entertaining audiences for decades. From redefining Hindi cinema with romantic classics to adding YouTube vlogging to her repertoire, she has continued to keep fans hooked. This time, Farah took her audiences to the home of lifestyle vlogger Saba Ibrahim and her husband, Khalid Niaz. While the house tour offered plenty of funny and cool moments, it was rather a compliment that ended up going viral.
As the home-owners walked Farah through their cozy luxurious apartment in their new Mumbai home, Farah got particularly fascinated with the YouTube play buttons that Saba had. The conversation around the achievement took an interesting turn when Saba said she hopes to get a diamond play button in the future. Saying the same, Saba said how she admires Farah’s growth on YouTube and said, “You began vlogging after us but have surpassed us all. People love your hard work and the love with which you make your videos. You also make them fun.”
Interjecting Saba, Khalid weighed in and said, “I think she is the number one YouTuber right now.” That took Farah by surprise and she immediately protested in a fun tone. She said, “No, no. Samay Raina, sorry.”
This unexpected apology made the couple laugh and Farah continued with the joke and said “Arey Sourav Joshi, bade bade YouTubers hain”.
With this bit from the video going viral, many praised Farah for her humbleness. One user wrote, “I liked how Farah remained humble even while being praised and casually mentioned other bigger YouTubers.” Another claimed, “Well, Saurabh and Samay are certainly big YouTubers.”
Farah started doing her vlogs in 2024 with her beloved cook Dilip who also became a prominent internet personality. Through her videos she often shows off the beautiful houses of celebrities which the general public are otherwise devoid of from seeing .
In a previous interview, Farah opened up about her vlogging passion and said, “Even when my movie was not happening, when I wasn’t directing, I said chal (come on), let me do YouTube. Also, I have 3 kids who will go to university next year, and that’s bloody expensive. So I just said, for a change, let me start a show on YouTube, and that just clicked.”