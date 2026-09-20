The Vvaan: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia honour Bihar’s Chhath rituals

The team behind the movie The Vvaan visited Patna ahead of the film’s September 25 release. Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra, along with their producers, Ekta Kapoor and Arunabh Kumar, went to the Van Devi Temple at Bihta to pray. The stars even visited several temples around Patna city on Saturday. It did not take long for videos of the same to appear on social media platforms, including one of their Kosi Bharna ceremony.
In the video, Sidharth and Tamannaah can be seen performing the ritual of Kosi Bharna, which is a part of the Chhath Puja ritual. The performance was facilitated by a local, as both actors performed the ritual. The two actors wore traditional costumes on this occasion.
Kosi Bharna is another ritual that takes place in Chhath Puja. This ritual has a particular setup which consists of sugarcane. The ritual is often conducted after devotees give their Arghya to the Sun and come back from the water body to the ghat. There are some devotees who conduct this ritual at home prior to going to the ghats to offer their Arghya.
It is reported that, according to the belief of people of Bihar, Chhathi Maiya fulfils wishes and listens to prayers. The practice of Kosi Bharna is carried out by devotees who have a mannat, which means their wishes are fulfilled. The practice is not restricted to those who have observed the fasting practice.
This is another representation of the cultural context of The Vvaan. This folk thriller is based on the legends of the Van Devi Temple in Bihar, and takes place during Chhath Puja celebrations. The intention of this film is to showcase the significance of the festival culturally and spiritually in its true essence. Mainstream Hindi cinema has rarely explored and explained the festival’s cultural significance in this manner. The Vvaan is scheduled to release on September 25.
For more updates, join/follow our, andchannels.