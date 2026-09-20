The Vvaan: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia honour Bihar’s Chhath rituals

The team behind the movie The Vvaan visited Patna ahead of the film’s September 25 release. Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra, along with their producers, Ekta Kapoor and Arunabh Kumar, went to the Van Devi Temple at Bihta to pray. The stars even visited several temples around Patna city on Saturday. It did not take long for videos of the same to appear on social media platforms, including one of their Kosi Bharna ceremony.

The Vvaan: Tamannaah Bhatia and Sidharth Malhotra perform Kosi Bharna

In the video, Sidharth and Tamannaah can be seen performing the ritual of Kosi Bharna, which is a part of the Chhath Puja ritual. The performance was facilitated by a local, as both actors performed the ritual. The two actors wore traditional costumes on this occasion.