5 reasons The Vvaan: Force of the Forest teaser didn't hit the mark

Directors Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra's The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, sees a rational urban man defying his ancestral village's forbidden forest and awakening a divine goddess, forcing him to confront powers beyond logic as he becomes the unlikely saviour protecting his people from annihilation.

All set to hit the screens on September 25, and with the teaser already released, makers expected this Sidharth Malhotra film to rustle up some hype. However, the teaser and the song received lukewarm reception. Here's why Vvaan's teaser may have left viewers unimpressed.