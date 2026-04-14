High ambitions for Vayuputra, film on Lord Hanuman, meet financial hurdles

With the recent success of Mahavatar Narasimha, high-quality animation has become one of the latest areas of focus in the Indian movie business. Showing once more that audiences across the globe crave local myths to be told through their films, the success of the movie has led many production studios to explore this genre. But being an ambitious enterprise may have its downside, as illustrated with the latest developments involving producer Naga Vamsi’s next film Vayuputra.

Vayuputra on hold amid budget concern

Expected to be a big remake of the Lord Hanuman story, Vayuputra would have been directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the filmmaker who has been lauded for Thandel. Though the script has been said to be brilliant and shooting has even begun, there seems to have come to a screeching halt due to budget issues that Naga finds overwhelming.