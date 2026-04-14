Why are modern couples delaying marriage in a relationship?

Sometimes, the constant buzz of ‘ when are you getting married?’ especially when you start crossing the 25 years threshold becomes slightly nagging, isn’t it ? However it is not unusual when these questions come from a generation where 18-25 years was the perfect time to get married. When they see today’s youth unmarried and yet in a relationship even at the age of 30, the question of their future naturally arises. To explore why modern couples are delaying marriages in a relationship, one has to consider the lifestyle patterns which engulfs them today.
Next time you face this question from your closest friends and family, you can make them sit down and give these five reasons at length which influence your decision of getting or not getting married.
Work life balance: Most young individuals are geared towards having successful careers. Today, work isn’t 9-5 anymore and deadlines and email notifications may appear even at midnight with an urgent feedback request. This takes a lot of time and makes the job demanding. Now, one has to consider that marriage isn’t just a union of two individuals but also two families. With a demanding job, if one isn’t able to give enough time and presence to the families, questions may arise.
Financial freedom: Earlier, people used to get married and build a world together. Today, people build a career, attain financial stability and then choose to get into a relationship or marry.
Self-contentment: There was a time when taking care of the family automatically defined the terms happiness and contentment. But it is not so now. With social media stories of ‘ self-day care’ and ‘ me time’ doing the rounds, people have started prioritising their likes and dislikes as well. Only if the person is internally happy can they work towards balancing a relationship and making others happy.
Technology leading love life: One of the major ways to find the ‘special one’ for yourself is trying your luck on dating apps through choices. Technology today has changed the way one kicks off or sustains a relationship. More often than not, people are exposed to the different kinds of people in the world and may not have good experiences, which lead to developing trust –issues, questioning self worth and more. These are some of the reasons why people aren’t sure about their own self, let alone be sure about marriage.
Emotional priorities: People today are exposed to a lot of emotional ups and downs. Whether they are silent witnesses to broken relationships or they endure untoward actions in their own, this breaks their emotional strength. Once broken, it takes time to pick up the pieces and thus, even if they find the right one, they wait until they are comfortable in accepting and opening up to them emotionally.