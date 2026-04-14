Why are modern couples delaying marriage in a relationship?

Next time you face this question from your closest friends and family, you can make them sit down and give these five reasons at length which influence your decision of getting or not getting married.

Work life balance: Most young individuals are geared towards having successful careers. Today, work isn’t 9-5 anymore and deadlines and email notifications may appear even at midnight with an urgent feedback request. This takes a lot of time and makes the job demanding. Now, one has to consider that marriage isn’t just a union of two individuals but also two families. With a demanding job, if one isn’t able to give enough time and presence to the families, questions may arise.

Financial freedom: Earlier, people used to get married and build a world together. Today, people build a career, attain financial stability and then choose to get into a relationship or marry.

Self-contentment: There was a time when taking care of the family automatically defined the terms happiness and contentment. But it is not so now. With social media stories of ‘ self-day care’ and ‘ me time’ doing the rounds, people have started prioritising their likes and dislikes as well. Only if the person is internally happy can they work towards balancing a relationship and making others happy.