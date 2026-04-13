Trauma bonding: The ultimate attachment to kindness and cruelty

How to identify trauma bonding?

If you find yourself addicted to the toxic behaviour in spite of understanding it, drafting explanations for rude behaviour, or struggling to leave, then you are experiencing trauma bonding. Interestingly, this kind of relationship need not occur only between partners or husband and wife. It may happen between family members and workplace colleagues too.

After finding oneself stuck in a difficult situation, sometimes one is still unable to break apart. This is because of the lingering hope that one day, the situation might improve. A large part of this staying back also happens due to crushed self-worth, fear, guilt, and extreme dependency.

How to break away from the situation?

Picking up the pieces after going through a harrowing experience is the hardest part of it all. If you really want to break away, then start creating a distance and rebuilding your confidence and individual self-esteem. Never hesitate to talk to an expert if that reduces stress and clears your mind. Most importantly, give it time to heal. Try engaging yourself in activities that you loved and divert your mind from the horrors of the relationship.