Pet fishing takes over dating apps in 2026 as pets are becoming the new matchmakers

According to experts, posting pet images helps because it suggests empathy, sense of responsibility, and a warm personality. Whenever someone goes through a profile, there is high likelihood that he or she will be attracted to any image containing an animal. One major factor making this phenomenon successful in crowded dating sites is its ability to generate an emotional reaction. The trend is most common in India among young people.

While pet fishing seems to be gaining popularity, not everyone using the platform is truthful about the pets they feature on their profile. Some users may be borrowing a pet for their picture, which will create problems once they meet in person. After all, they may find out that the pet does not even belong to the person they met.

Images of pets are also proving to be excellent icebreakers in online dating applications. This serves to make conversations seem more natural right from the start. In the Indian scenario, users tend to favour profiles that convey warmth and authenticity.

A single picture of an animal can go a long way in increasing interactions in a culture where people tend to swipe past profiles. Nonetheless, experts recommend that people be genuine in their actions and not manipulate people for additional matches.

In general, pet fishing highlights how a small emotional hint can lead to success in online dating. However, users need to keep in mind that building trust is more important than making an impression. It will be wise to use a combination of pictures that can showcase both their true selves and some pet photos.