The rise of the AI-sexual: Are people falling in love with chatbots?

Some people are asking chatbots for sexual advice, while others are practising flirtation and dating. One in three people, is using AI for sexting or solo play. Many users also experiment with kinks through AI before trying them out in real life.

Experts are not ready to classify AI-sexuality as a separate type of sexual orientation. Dependency on AI can create problems like those associated with fetishism, where a person's inability to perform sexually without their preferred object has adverse effects on their daily life. At this time, an AI-sexual maintain both AI interactions and relationships with real people.

Is it good to be an AI-sexual?

Being an AI sexual can offer lots of fun and adventure but it doesn't mean that you should break down boundaries. Therapists and partners provide a unique ability to challenge our thinking or process our feelings that AI just cannot provide. If you are going to use AI for the purposes of exploration and curiosity then it should be used as a tool rather than as a replacement or alternative to human connection and understanding.