The rise of the AI-sexual: Are people falling in love with chatbots?

Artificial intelligence has moved out of the boardroom and into people’s bedrooms. According to a recent survey showing that 55% of both Gen Z and Millennials identify as ‘AI-sexual.’ It means they are willing to engage in sexual or intimate experiences with an AI chatbot or virtual agent. People are using AI to flirt, try things they haven’t before, and fulfil their curiosity to connect, experiment, and create new ways to share intimacy.
According to a survey, many people appear to have discovered that AI sexual behaviour is more than just a fad. Approximately 61% of surveyed respondents reported that their sex lives have improved as a result of using AI for sexual exploration. In addition, approximately 60% of those surveyed stated that AI has helped them find other kinds of sexual interests previously unknown to them.
Some people are asking chatbots for sexual advice, while others are practising flirtation and dating. One in three people, is using AI for sexting or solo play. Many users also experiment with kinks through AI before trying them out in real life.
Experts are not ready to classify AI-sexuality as a separate type of sexual orientation. Dependency on AI can create problems like those associated with fetishism, where a person's inability to perform sexually without their preferred object has adverse effects on their daily life. At this time, an AI-sexual maintain both AI interactions and relationships with real people.
Being an AI sexual can offer lots of fun and adventure but it doesn't mean that you should break down boundaries. Therapists and partners provide a unique ability to challenge our thinking or process our feelings that AI just cannot provide. If you are going to use AI for the purposes of exploration and curiosity then it should be used as a tool rather than as a replacement or alternative to human connection and understanding.
AI is there to provide validation and agreement to users. This will create difficulty in forming actual relationships. Expectation from a person that the same level of constant validation will be obtained from another person is not realistic. In addition, there are the risks that come along with an AI creating deepfakes, as well as a lack of safety guardrails for AI products. Experts recommend that each one be aware of the influence an AI has had on their intimacy and romantic relationships.