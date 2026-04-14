Justin Bieber’s Coachella set sparks backlash despite record $10 million payday

It was not well received by everyone. The complaints began pouring in from many people who used social media to complain about the show. Many people described Justin's performance at Coachella as ‘lazy’ because they found it hard to understand why a headlining performer who gets paid so much could still use old footage. He also showed a lot of videos from his adolescence.

Justin Bieber's appearance at Coachella began Saturday night when the performer appeared on stage in front of a computer playing various YouTube clips of his previous musical performances. Justin Bieber used YouTube as a significant element of the show. This was done to honor the website that launched his career.

Despite unkindly criticism of the event, many people still wanted to see the STAY signer live. The venue was extremely congested, with hours of crowds entering the site. Two journalists report spending nearly four hours in traffic - the trip typically takes approximately 15 minutes. Because of the incredible volume of people attending, the authorities were also forced to reroute vehicles to get them closer to the entrance.