Justin Bieber’s Coachella set sparks backlash despite record $10 million payday

Justin Bieber’s Coachella set is said to have been an outstanding one for which he made $10 million from two weekends. The show has been termed to be a breakthrough point in his life where he has taken total control of his career. Although the number of people attending was incredible, the performance did not please all the people.
Justin Bieber’s Coachella set started in a surprising way. He sat in front of the laptop screen and showed some videos that he had uploaded on YouTube years ago. This seems like it was a kind of dedication towards the site that launched his career into stardom. Justin sang several hit songs such as Baby and Never Say Never as he interacted with his fans.
It was not well received by everyone. The complaints began pouring in from many people who used social media to complain about the show. Many people described Justin's performance at Coachella as ‘lazy’ because they found it hard to understand why a headlining performer who gets paid so much could still use old footage. He also showed a lot of videos from his adolescence.
Justin Bieber's appearance at Coachella began Saturday night when the performer appeared on stage in front of a computer playing various YouTube clips of his previous musical performances. Justin Bieber used YouTube as a significant element of the show. This was done to honor the website that launched his career.
Despite unkindly criticism of the event, many people still wanted to see the STAY signer live. The venue was extremely congested, with hours of crowds entering the site. Two journalists report spending nearly four hours in traffic - the trip typically takes approximately 15 minutes. Because of the incredible volume of people attending, the authorities were also forced to reroute vehicles to get them closer to the entrance.