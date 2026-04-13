Justin Bieber performs hits spanning his career as he headlines Coachella

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber performed on the second night of Coachella, and treated the festival goers with his solid headlining set.

All you need to know about Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance

He appeared relaxed as he arrived on the stage in a hoodie, shorts and sunglasses, reports a magazine. “Tell me what song you guys want to hear tonight,” he said, interacting with the crowd and viewers on the festival's live stream.

He then ripped through a number of songs off his two latest releases, SWAG and SWAG II, performing them for the first time in front of a live audience. During the set, he used a laptop to pull up highly-streamed videos of himself, including old YouTube clips of him singing covers and the “standing on business” confrontation with a paparazzi that went viral last June. The singer included songs from his early career, such as Baby and Beauty and a Beat in his headline set. He also surprised Coachella attendees with appearances from Wizkid, Tems, the Kid LAROI, and Dijon.