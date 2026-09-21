Bengali actress Mithu Mukherjee of Mouchak fame passes away

Mithu Mukherjee once ruled the Bengali screen with her charismatic presence. Having starred opposite most of the then heroes including Uttam Kumar and Soumitra Chattopadhyay, Mithu was a household name. The actress who won hearts for over two decades passed away last night in Mumbai in a private hospital where she was being treated for cancer for the past year. The actor was living in Mumbai for a long time and it is said that she even sold her Kolkata house and shifted permanently.
Born in 1955 in Kolkata, Mithu Mukherjee rules the silver screens from 1970s to 1990s. She not only worked in Bengali cinema but also in Hindi films. She entered the world of films at a very young age of 17 with Chitta Bose’s Shesh Parba where she was cast opposite Shamit Bhanja. She became an overnight sensation with Dinen Gupta’s Marjina Abdulla where she played the lead opposite Debraj Roy. With time she has starred in movies like Nishi Kanya, Mouchak, Kabi, Hotel Snow Fox, Pratima, Bandhan, Prarthana and Ashrita in 1990 which became her final film. She has starred opposite the stalwart heroes of her times including Uttam Kumar, Soumitra Chattopadhyay, Ranjit Mullick and others.
Moreover, she never restricted herself to Bengali films only. In 1976 she ventured into Hindi films with Dulal Guha’s Khaan Dost and went to on to star in films like Safed Jhoot, Dillagi, and Do Ladke Dono Kadke directed by Basu Chatterjee.
After Dujane in 1980s, Mithu took a long break and her comeback film Ashrita in 1990 eventually became her last screen presence. After its release, she made the conscious decision of leaving the glam world and retired to a more private life.
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