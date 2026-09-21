Bengali actress Mithu Mukherjee of Mouchak fame passes away

Moreover, she never restricted herself to Bengali films only. In 1976 she ventured into Hindi films with Dulal Guha’s Khaan Dost and went to on to star in films like Safed Jhoot, Dillagi, and Do Ladke Dono Kadke directed by Basu Chatterjee.

After Dujane in 1980s, Mithu took a long break and her comeback film Ashrita in 1990 eventually became her last screen presence. After its release, she made the conscious decision of leaving the glam world and retired to a more private life.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.