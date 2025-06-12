Kareena Kapoor Khan’s trainer breaks down her workout routine; HIIT, kettlebells and more

At 44, Kareena Kapoor Khan has moved beyond the pursuit of a size-zero figure, focusing instead on building strength and endurance.

According to her trainer, Mahesh Ghanekar, the actress now follows a disciplined fitness routine that blends weight training, high-intensity workouts, and functional exercises to stay in top shape.

Kareena works out 4 times a week

Mahesh reveals in an interview hat while Kareena has been training with him for over two years, their sessions became more consistent in the past five months. She now works out four times weekly: two days on, followed by a rest day to allow proper recovery.

Each session lasts about an hour and sometimes longer. It includes up to 15 different exercises, primarily based on High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT).

Kareena’s disciplined approach includes combining intermittent fasting, mindful eating, and structured workouts, which has helped her drop from 67.5 kg to 64 kg, with a goal to lose another 2–3 kg.

Her trainer aims to challenge her both physically and mentally

Kareena’s regimen includes weight training, functional movements, and core exercises, all designed around heart-rate monitoring.

“We aim to elevate her heart rate between 135–180 BPM, then track how quickly it recovers. Faster recovery indicates better fitness. We burn 400–500 calories per session, without machines,” explains Mahesh.

He stresses the importance of mental engagement in workouts. “Fitness isn’t just physical; your brain must be challenged too. When your body is strong from within, it reflects externally.”