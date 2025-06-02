Kareena Kapoor Khan ditches the party circuit for 6 pm dinner and early nights
Kareena Kapoor Khan has traded late-night parties for quiet evenings at home—and she’s loving it. The actor, known for her vivacious on-screen characters, recently revealed a major lifestyle shift that’s seen her prioritise family, fitness, and selective film choices over the industry’s constant hustle.
Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her early-to-bed lifestyle, family cooking sessions with Saif and the kids, and why she’s done chasing roles
In a candid conversation, Kareena shared her current routine, which includes dinner at 6 pm and lights out by 9.30 pm. “My friends know not to expect me at parties anymore. They understand. I’ll be home watching Schitt’s Creek on low volume,” she said with a laugh.
Her mornings begin early, dedicated to solo time and fitness, while evenings are all about family bonding. “We love cooking together—Saif, the kids, and me. Saif’s obsessed with Kerala cuisine; he’s always experimenting with idiyappams and coconut stews. I just need my one proper Indian meal a day—non-negotiable,” she added.
Kareena’s career choices have evolved too. Once doing four to five films a year, she’s now selective—appearing in just one or two projects annually. “Doing less is doing more,” she said, noting that she finds more satisfaction in roles that challenge her rather than chasing volume. “I’m glad I’m past that phase where you're running from one thing to the next. I want to preserve my energy and my talent.”
While she acknowledges the love fans have for her earlier, high-energy roles, Kareena says the real joy lies in reinvention. “I’ve done so many different roles, and even now, I don’t feel like it’s enough. I never want to feel like I’ve done everything,” she explained.
The shift isn’t just professional. After an intruder incident at their Mumbai home in January, both Kareena and Saif have become more mindful of safety and time spent with their children, Taimur and Jeh. Currently, Kareena is filming Daayra, a crime drama helmed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Malayalam actor Prithviraj. But even as she returns to the screen, it’s clear her off-screen life is where her heart truly lies.