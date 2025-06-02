Kareena Kapoor Khan ditches the party circuit for 6 pm dinner and early nights

Her mornings begin early, dedicated to solo time and fitness, while evenings are all about family bonding. “We love cooking together—Saif, the kids, and me. Saif’s obsessed with Kerala cuisine; he’s always experimenting with idiyappams and coconut stews. I just need my one proper Indian meal a day—non-negotiable,” she added.

Kareena’s career choices have evolved too. Once doing four to five films a year, she’s now selective—appearing in just one or two projects annually. “Doing less is doing more,” she said, noting that she finds more satisfaction in roles that challenge her rather than chasing volume. “I’m glad I’m past that phase where you're running from one thing to the next. I want to preserve my energy and my talent.”

While she acknowledges the love fans have for her earlier, high-energy roles, Kareena says the real joy lies in reinvention. “I’ve done so many different roles, and even now, I don’t feel like it’s enough. I never want to feel like I’ve done everything,” she explained.

The shift isn’t just professional. After an intruder incident at their Mumbai home in January, both Kareena and Saif have become more mindful of safety and time spent with their children, Taimur and Jeh. Currently, Kareena is filming Daayra, a crime drama helmed by Meghna Gulzar and co-starring Malayalam actor Prithviraj. But even as she returns to the screen, it’s clear her off-screen life is where her heart truly lies.